Vermiste Stadjer (35) in goede gezondheid aangetroffen

Foto: Chris Bakker

Een 35-jarige man die sinds afgelopen woensdagavond vermist werd, is donderdagavond in goede gezondheid aangetroffen. Dat meldt stadsblog Sikkom. 

Vanwege privacyredenen heeft OOG besloten om het eerdere artikel te verwijderen.