Vertraging op spoor door kapotte trein

door
nieuws
Foto Andor Heij Spoorboog Hoogeveen 2

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moeten rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Hoogeveen en Zwolle rijden alleen stoptreinen door een defecte trein.

Naar verwachting rijden de treinen rond 15.00 uur weer volgens het spoorboekje.