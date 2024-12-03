Gewonde bij eenzijdig ongeval op N370

Foto: 112groningen.nl

Op de N370 in de stad is dinsdagmorgen een automobilist gewond geraakt.

Het zou om een eenzijdig ongeval gaan. Over de oorzaak van het ongeluk is nog niets bekend.

Vanwege het ongeluk moest één rijstrook tijdelijk afgesloten worden.