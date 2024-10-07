Vertragingen op spoor tussen Groningen en Zwolle

Foto Andor Heij. Spitstrein naar Groningen in Assen

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moeten maandagmiddag rekening houden met vertragingen.

Door een seinstoring rijden er geen stoptreinen tussen Assen en Beilen.

Volgens de NS zijn de problemen rond 15.45 uur opgelost.