Vertraging op spoor richting Winschoten door onderzoek (opgelost)

Google streetview

Treinreigers van Groningen naar Winschoten en Bad Nieuweschans moesten vrijdagmiddag rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Zuidbroek en Bad Nieuweschans reden geen treinen door technisch onderzoek.

De treinen reden weer om 17.00 uur.