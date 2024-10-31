Stroomstoring in Oosterhaar in Haren

foto: Roel Breet

De wijk Oosterhaar in Haren is donderdagavond rond de klok van 18:00 uur getroffen door een stroomstoring. De oorzaak van de storing is onbekend.

Volgens Enexis wordt de storing verholpen. Dit duurt tot ongeveer 21:00 uur.