Ongeval op de A28 tussen Groningen en Haren

nieuws
Foto: Patrick Wind 112Groningen.nl

Er heeft een aanrijding plaatsgevonden tussen twee personenauto’s op de A28 tussen Groningen en Haren. Dat meldt 112Groningen.

Door het ongeval ontstond er een lange file op de A28, bij het ongeval raakte niemand gewond.

 