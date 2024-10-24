Donderdag tot 13.15 uur geen treinen tussen Beilen en Assen

De nieuwe intercitytrein in Onnen - Screencap uit uitzending van NS Weekly (NS op Youtube)

In verband met een wisselstoring rijden er tussen Beilen en Assen momenteel geen treinen. Dit duurt tot ongeveer 13:15 uur.

De NS adviseert reizigers om tot die tijd via Leeuwarden te rijden. De extra reistijd bedraagt maximaal 90 minuten.