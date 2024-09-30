Treinverkeer verstoord tussen Groningen en Delfzijl door stroomstoring (opgelost)

Foto Andor Heij: Arriva trein bij Bedum

Het treinverkeer tussen Groningen en Delfzijl is maandagochtend verstoord geraakt door een grote stroomstoring in Noord Groningen.

Daardoor reden tussen Sauwerd en Bedum geen treinen.

De storing werd om 11.00 uur weer opgelost.