Scooter volledig uitgebrand aan Klaprooslaan

Foto Patrick Wind. 112groningen.nl

Een scooter is donderdagavond volledig uitgebrand aan de Klaprooslaan in de Oosterparkwijk.

Het vermoeden bestaat dat de scooter in brand is gestoken.

Het is niet duidelijk wie er verantwoordelijk voor is.