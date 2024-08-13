Brand bij hondentrainingscentrum aan Gideonweg snel geblust

Foto: 112 Groningen

Bij een hondentrainingscentrum aan de Gideonweg is dinsdagmiddag brand uitgebroken.

Volgens aanwezigen brak de brand uit in een schuur. De brandweer was er snel en doofde het vuur.

Hoe de brand is ontstaan is niet bekend.