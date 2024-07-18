Waar gaan de Stadjers dit jaar heen op vakantie?

door

Lig jij het liefst in de zon in Mallorca? Of blijf je toch liever een paar weekjes thuis?

Zaterdag begint officieel de zomervakantie, dus vroegen wij ons af: Wat doen Groningers deze vakantie? (video)

 

 