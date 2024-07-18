Vertraging op spoor Groningen – Leeuwarden vanwege technisch onderzoek

Foto Andor Heij. Station Buitenpost 2023

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden moeten donderdagmorgen rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Zuidhorn en Buitenpost rijden geen treinen.

Dit vanwege technisch onderzoek. Dit duurt tot halverwege de ochtend.