Seinstoring op traject tussen Groningen en Delfzijl

door
nieuws
Foto Andor Heij: Noorderstation

Treinreizigers vanuit Groningen in de richting van Delfzijl moeten dinsdagmiddag rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Delfzijl en Appingedam is een seinstoring.

Naar verwachting gaat dit tot 16.15 uur duren.