Geen treinen tussen Groningen en Assen door stroomstoring

Foto Andor Heij. Station Assen

Er rijden maandagochtend geen treinen tussen Groningen en Assen.

Dit vanwege een stroomstoring. Dit duurt tot waarschijnlijk 10.15 uur.

Er rijden bussen die ook Haren aan doen.