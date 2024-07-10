Foto’s – Operatie Ring-Zuid vanuit de lucht: oude ringweg verdwijnt steeds meer, verdiepte ligging schiet op

Nog een kleine acht weken te gaan en dan moet de nieuwe zuidelijke ringweg van Groningen open gaan voor autoverkeer en komt Operatie Ring-Zuid ten einde. Rijkswaterstaat voerde eind vorige maand een inspectievlucht uit over de kilometerslange bouwplaats, waarop duidelijk te zien is hoe de oude ringweg steeds verder verdwijnt.
Rijkswaterstaat vloog eind juni van oost naar west over de nieuwe verdiepte ligging van de zuidelijke ringweg, vanaf het Europaplein naar het Julianaplein. Naast de verdwijnende oude Ring-Zuid is, zo stelt Aanpak Ring-Zuid, ook goed te zien dat de verdiepte ligging al heel ver is.
Op 2 september (over acht weken) moet Operatie Ring-Zuid klaar zijn. Dan moet het verkeer gebruikt gaan maken van de nieuwe, verdiepte ligging van de ringweg.
De bovenstaande foto’s zijn gemaakt door Rijkswaterstaat en naar buiten gebracht door Aanpak Ring-Zuid. Ook de bovenstaande onderschriften zijn (deels) door Aanpak Ring-Zuid aangeleverd. Een link naar het originele bericht van Aanpak Ring-Zuid vind je hier.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.