Foto’s – Operatie Ring-Zuid vanuit de lucht: oude ringweg verdwijnt steeds meer, verdiepte ligging schiet op

Foto: Aanpak Ring-Zuid

Nog een kleine acht weken te gaan en dan moet de nieuwe zuidelijke ringweg van Groningen open gaan voor autoverkeer en komt Operatie Ring-Zuid ten einde. Rijkswaterstaat voerde eind vorige maand een inspectievlucht uit over de kilometerslange bouwplaats, waarop duidelijk te zien is hoe de oude ringweg steeds verder verdwijnt.

De verdiepte ligging begint (en eindigt) aan de oostzijde bij de Europaweg. Vanaf hier loopt de weg naar beneden. Goed zichtbaar is de nieuwe oprit vanaf de Europaweg de verdiepte ligging in. Van de oude ringweg is hier niets meer te zien.

De verdiepte sectie begint en eindigt aan de oostkant bij de Europaweg. Vanaf dit punt daalt de weg. De nieuwe oprit vanaf de Europaweg naar de verdiepte sectie is duidelijk zichtbaar. Van de oude ringweg is hier niets meer te zien.

De verdiepte ligging gaat onder het Oude Winschoterdiep door: het eerste aquaduct van de provincie Groningen. De oude ringweg is grotendeels verdwenen, maar een klein stukje staat er nog. Dit moest Herepoort laten staan, omdat de gemeente hier Geheugenpaviljoen van wil maken. Maar een deel van de omwonenden zit dat niet zitten en er ontstond protest tegen het kunstwerk. In afwachting van een nieuwe overweging, blijft dit deel van de oude ringweg staan.

Over de verdiepte liggende weg zijn drie ‘deksels’ gebouwd. Daar tussenin bevinden zich twee openingen. Hier zien we de meest oostelijke opening, ter hoogte van appartementencomplex De Frontier. De oude ringweg is grotendeels al gesloopt.

Op deze foto is goed de tijdelijke oprit te zien vanaf de Meeuwerderweg de oude ringweg op. Deze oprit is enkele dagen na deze foto afgesloten en wordt nu gesloopt.

De oude ringweg is nog zichtbaar naast het gebouw van DUO en de Belastingdienst. Inmiddels is het asfalt hier verdwenen. In de rij met damwanden (in het midden van de foto) is een doorbraak gemaakt voor het bouwverkeer.

De nieuwe ringweg zakt onder de grond bij het Sterrebos. De oude liep er eigenlijk dwars doorheen. Daarom komt hier nu weer nieuw groen: het Zuiderplantsoen.

De Hereweg is nu nog omgelegd richting het oosten. Het viaduct boven de Hereweg staat er nog, maar aan weerszijden daarvan is de ringweg al verdwenen. Na september, als het verkeer door de verdiepte ligging rijdt, wordt dit viaduct afgebroken. Daarna wordt de Hereweg definitief ingericht.

Op deze foto is de aansluiting van de verdiepte ligging op het Julianaplein te zien. Op het zand onderaan de foto komt de Máximaweg, die de Hereweg en de Brailleweg met elkaar gaat verbinden. Deze nieuwe weg neemt de functie over van de op- en afritten bij de Hereweg. Langs de Máximaweg komt ook het fietspad weer terug.

Bij de Papiermolen is de verdiepte ligging al met een eerste asfaltlaag verbonden aan het Julianaplein. Het autoverkeer kan straks, komend uit de verdiepte ligging, deze afrit nemen richting het centrum en richting Assen Rechtdoor leidt naar Hoogkerk en Drachten..

Zoals bekend kan het verkeer op het Julianaplein nu al via een tunnelboog van Assen naar Drachten. Ook de route andersom is in gebruik. Op 2 september moet het verkeer ook weer richting Hoogezand kunnen en andersom, via de nieuwe verdiepte ligging van de ringweg.

Rijkswaterstaat vloog eind juni van oost naar west over de nieuwe verdiepte ligging van de zuidelijke ringweg, vanaf het Europaplein naar het Julianaplein. Naast de verdwijnende oude Ring-Zuid is, zo stelt Aanpak Ring-Zuid, ook goed te zien dat de verdiepte ligging al heel ver is.

Op 2 september (over acht weken) moet Operatie Ring-Zuid klaar zijn. Dan moet het verkeer gebruikt gaan maken van de nieuwe, verdiepte ligging van de ringweg.

De bovenstaande foto’s zijn gemaakt door Rijkswaterstaat en naar buiten gebracht door Aanpak Ring-Zuid. Ook de bovenstaande onderschriften zijn (deels) door Aanpak Ring-Zuid aangeleverd. Een link naar het originele bericht van Aanpak Ring-Zuid vind je hier.