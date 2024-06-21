Vertraging op spoor tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden door storing

door
nieuws
Foto Andor Heij. Station Buitenpost 2023

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden moeten vrijdagmiddag rekening houden met vertragingen.

Door een systeemstoring rijden er geen treinen tussen Buitenpost en Leeuwarden.

Dat kan tot ongeveer 15.00 uur duren.