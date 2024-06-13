Politie herdenkt collega’s die zijn omgekomen vanwege hun werk

Foto: Politie.

Ook in Groningen hangen donderdag de vlaggen op politiebureaus halfstok.

Dat gebeurt om de agenten te herdenken die als gevolg van hun werk om het leven zijn gekomen.

Dat gebeurt ieder jaar op de tweede donderdag van juni.