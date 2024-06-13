Brand in leegstaand pand aan Friesestraatweg

Foto: Rieks Oijnhausen

De brandweer rukte donderdagmiddag uit voor een brand in een leegstaand pand aan de Friesestraatweg.

De brandweer heeft de brand snel geblust. Hoe de brand kon ontstaan is niet bekend.

Bij de brand is niemand gewond geraakt.