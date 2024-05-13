Brand woedde in parkeergarage UMCG

Foto: Joaquin Lo Si Sen (112 Groningen)

In de parkeergarage van het UMCG is maandagavond brand ontstaan. De melding van de brand werd gedaan rond 19:00 uur. Dat meldt 112Groningen.nl

De brand is geblust met hulp van meerdere brandweerwagens. Het gebouw is daarna geventileerd.