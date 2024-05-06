Botsing tussen scooter en auto op Helperpark

Foto: Rick ten Cate - tencatefotografie.nl

Maandagavond is een scooter aangereden door een auto bij Sportcentrum Europapark. Dat schrijft RTV Noord. 

Politie en ambulance rukten uit naar het ongeval. De bestuurders van de voertuigen hoefden niet mee naar het ziekenhuis.