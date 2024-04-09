Vertragingen op spoor tussen Groningen en Zwolle door aanrijding

Foto Andor Heij. Station Meppel

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moeten dinsdagmorgen rekening houden met vertragingen.

Door een aanrijding rijden er geen treinen tussen Meppel en Zwolle.

Volgens de NS duurt dit tot 11.45 uur.