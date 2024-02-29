Vertraging op spoor door stroomstoring tussen Meppel en Zwolle (opgelost)

Foto Andor Heij. Station Meppel

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moesten donderdagmiddag rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Zwolle en Meppel reden geen treinen vanwege een stroomstoring.

De storing is inmiddels verholpen.

 