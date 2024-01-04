Twee auto’s beschadigd na ontploffing zwaar vuurwerk

Foto Patrick Wind 112groningen.nl

Twee auto’s raakten donderdagmorgen beschadigd nadat zwaar vuurwerk in de Mussengang was ontploft.

De explosie vond plaats tegen 7.00 uur. Er zijn geen verdachten aangehouden.

De politie roept getuigen op om zich te melden.