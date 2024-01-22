Geen treinen tussen Sauwerd en Warffum door overwegstoring

Foto Andor Heij. Station Warffum

Treinreigers tussen Groningen en Roodeschool/Eemshaven moeten rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Sauwerd en Warffum is er sprake van een overwegstoring. Er rijden geen treinen.

Dit kan tot 18.30 uur duren.