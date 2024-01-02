Geen treinen tussen Groningen en Assen door ongeluk op spoor

Foto: Andor Heij

Door een aanrijding bij Haren rijden er momenteel (dinsdagavond) geen treinen tussen Groningen en Assen.

Volgens de NS duurt dit tot ongeveer 21.30 uur.

Het is nog niet duidelijk er precies is gebeurd.