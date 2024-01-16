Geen treinen tussen Beilen en Meppel door aanrijding

Foto Andor Heij. Station Meppel

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moeten rekening houden met vertragingen.

Door een aanrijding dinsdagochtend rijden er geen treinen tussen Beilen en Meppel. De NS heeft bussen ingezet

Dit duurt tot ongeveer 11.15 uur.