Deze Zwitsers spelen tegen Oranje in MartiniPlaza

De Zwitserse captain Severin Lüthi neemt Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Alexander Ritschard, Leandro Riedi en Antoine Bellier mee naar Groningen. Dat betekent dat de Zwitsers hun sterkste spelers, Stan Wawrinka en Dominic Stricker, niet meenemen naar MartiniPlaza.

Nederland daarentegen treedt wel met de sterkste formatie aan. Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Gijs Brouwer, Wesley Koolhof en Jean-Julien Rojer nemen het begin februari op tegen de Zwitsers, maakte coach Paul Haarhuis vrijdag bekend.

Het kwalificatieduel tegen Zwitserland wordt gespeeld op 2 en 3 februari op een hardcourtbaan in Martiniplaza in Groningen. De winnaar plaatst zich voor de groepsfase van de Davis Cup Finals in september.