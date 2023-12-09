Vier auto’s beschadigd bij kettingbotsing op Sontbrug

Foto: Patrik Wind, 112groningen

Bij een kop-staartbotsing op de Sontbrug ontstond zaterdagmiddag forse schade aan vier personenauto’s.

Voor zover bekend vielen er geen gewonden. De aanrijding zorgde wel voor files op en rond de brug. De politie onderzoekt het ongeval.