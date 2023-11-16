Letters aan flat in brand door kortsluiting

door
nieuws
Foto: Instagram politie centrum

De letters aan de Willem Dreesflat in de wijk Hoornse Meer zijn donderdagochtend in brand gevlogen.

De melding kwam tegen 7.00 uur binnen. De brand is waarschijnlijk veroorzaakt door kortsluiting.

De brandweer heeft het vuur geblust.