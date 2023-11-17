Laatste duel FC Groningen voor winterstop met dag vervroegd

Foto: Arend Jan Wonink

Het laatste duel van FC Groningen voor de winterstop is met een dag vervroegd.

Het gaat om de wedstrijd tegen Jong FC Utrecht, die nu op vrijdag 22 december wordt gespeeld.

De aftrap in het Euroborgstadion is om 20.00 uur.