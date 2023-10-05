Gaslek door graafwerkzaamheden in Emmastraat

Foto Patrick Wind, 112groningen.nl

Er is donderdagmorgen in de Emmastraat in Helpman een gaslekkage ontstaan.

Graafwerkzaamheden in de straat zijn waarschijnlijk de oorzaak van het gaslek.

De brandweer heeft het gaslek tijdelijk gedicht. Enexis gaat de leiding repareren.