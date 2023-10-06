Gaslek door graafwerkzaamheden Helper Brink

door
nieuws
foto: Sebastiaan Scheffer

Aan de Helper Brink in Helpman is vrijdagmorgen een gaslekkage ontstaan.

Die werd waarschijnlijk veroorzaakt door graafwerkzaamheden.

Netwerkbeheerder Enexis heeft het gat in de leiding inmiddels gerepareerd.