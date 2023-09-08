Minder treinen en vertragingen door overwegstoring

Foto Andor Heij. Station Buitenpost 2023

Er rijden vanaf vrijdag aan het einde van de ochtend minder treinen tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden.

Dit vanwege een overwegstoring op het traject. Treinen die wel rijden hebben vertraging.

De storing kan tot 13.45 uur duren.

 

 

 