Code geel vanwege onweer met hagelbuien

door
nieuws
Foto: Joris van Tweel

Het KNMI heeft voor maandagavond code geel afgekondigd voor het hele land.

Het weerinstituut verwacht onweersbuien met hagel en zware windstoten.

De waarschuwing geldt in Groningen van 20.00 tot 23.00 uur.

 

 

 