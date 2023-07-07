Beeld – Vlammen doven na tweede en laatste keer Rammstein in het Stadspark

Na twee dagen ‘vlammen’ in het Stadspark ging de volumeknop in het Stadspark vrijdagavond terug op nul. Rammstein sloot even voor elven het tweede concert op de drafbaan af. Hieronder een impressie van het tweede optreden van de Duitse rockformatie.

De fans wachten, onder muzikale begeleiding van Rammstein-pianomuziek, op de komst van Rammstein – Foto: Jerry Vinke
“Ess fängt an” – Foto: Henri Haan
Iets verder weg van het podium helpen fans elkaar een handje (of een schoudertje) – Foto: Paul Blom
Bij het ondergaan van de ‘sonne’ worden de vlammen heftiger – Foto: Femke van Arendonk
Koukleumen is er, ook bij het invallen van de avond, bij Rammstein niet bij – Foto: Wouter Holsappel
Tegen het einde van het concert veranderde het Stadspark in een zee van snippers en vuur – Foto: Martijn van der Aa

 

En voor wie nog even audiovisueel wil na- of meegenieten, hieronder een paar video’s gemaakt door Femke van Arendonk en Henri Haan.

 