Maandagavond laat geen treinen tussen Groningen en Delfzijl

door
nieuws
Foto Andor Heij. Trein Arriva Hoofdstation

Er rijden maandagavond vanaf 23.20 uur geen treinen tussen Groningen en Delfzijl.

Dit vanwege werkzaamheden aan het spoor. Arriva zet bussen in.

De extra reistijd kan oplopen tot een half uur.