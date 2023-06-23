Korreweg volgende week deels dicht vanwege werkzaamheden

door
nieuws
Foto: Gemeente Groningen

De Korreweg is volgende week ter hoogte van het Floresplein van maandag tot en met vrijdag in beide richtingen afgesloten voor het verkeer.

Dit vanwege werkzaamheden aan het riool in de buurt.

Het verkeer wordt met borden omgeleid.