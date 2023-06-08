Geen treinen tussen Groningen en Zuidhorn door aanrijding

door
nieuws
Foto: Sebastiaan Scheffer

Er rijden donderdag vanaf 10.15 uur geen treinen tussen Groningen en Zuidhorn.

Dit vanwege een aanrijding. Het is niet duidelijk wat er is gebeurd.

Arriva zet bussen in. Waarschijnlijk rijden er aan het begin van de middag weer treinen.