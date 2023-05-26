Keeperstrainer Harmen Kuperus vertrekt bij FC Groningen

door
sport
Links Kuperus en rechts Fledderus

Keeperstrainer Harmen Kuperus vertrekt bij FC Groningen. Dat maakte de club vrijdagmiddag bekend.

Kuperus was anderhalf seizoen keeperstrainer bij de FC. Waarom hij vertrekt is nog onduidelijk.

Ook is er nog niets bekend over een opvolger.