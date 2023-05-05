Code geel vanwege dichte mist in Groningen

door
nieuws
Foto: Henk Ellérie

Het KNMI heeft vrijdagavond code geel afgegeven vanwege dichte mist in Groningen.

De waarschuwing geldt tot zaterdagochtend 8.00 uur.

Ook in Friesland, Drenthe en Overijssel is er kans op dichte mist.

Deel dit artikel: