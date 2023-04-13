Dit weekeinde geen treinen van en naar Delfzijl en Eemshaven

Foto Andor Heij. Trein Arriva

Er rijden komend weekeinde geen treinen van en naar Groningen en Delfzijl en Groningen en Roodeschool/Eemshaven.

Dit vanwege werkzaamheden aan het spoor. Arriva zet bussen in.

De reistijd is daardoor een kwartier tot 45 minuten langer.

