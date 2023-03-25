Zomertijd gaat dit weekeinde weer in

Foto Andor Heij.

De zomertijd gaat dit weekeinde weer in. Daarvoor gaat de klok in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag om 2.00 uur een uur vooruit.

In de avond is het daardoor een uur langer licht.

Op 29 oktober gaat de wintertijd weer in.

