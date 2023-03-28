Vertraging voor treinreizigers Groningen – Zwolle vanwege aanrijding

Foto Andor Heij

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moeten rekening houden met vertragingen.

Er rijden geen treinen tussen Assen en Meppel. Dit vanwege een aanrijding.

Volgens de NS gaat dit tot 16.00 uur dinsdagmiddag duren.

