Dit weekeinde geen treinen naar Delfzijl en Eemshaven

door
nieuws
Foto Andor Heij Noorderstation

Er rijden komend weekeinde geen treinen tussen Groningen en Delfzijl en Groningen en Eemshaven.

Dit vanwege werkzaamheden aan het spoor.

Arriva zet bussen in. De extra reistijd kan oplopen tot 45 minuten.

Deel dit artikel: