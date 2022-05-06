Geen treinen naar Roodeschool door seinstoring (opgelost)

Foto Andor Heij. Trein Arriva

Tussen Groningen en Roodeschool reden vrijdagmorgen geen treinen door een seinstoring.

Arriva heeft bussen ingezet. Reizigers moesten rekening houden met een vertraging van een uur.

De storing was rond 09.30 uur voorbij.

 

