Zaterdag en zondag geen treinen tussen Meppel en Zwolle

Foto Andor Heij: Station Zwolle,. sprinters naar Groningen en Emmen

Er rijden zaterdag en zondag geen treinen tussen Meppel en Zwolle vanwege werkzaamheden.

De NS zet bussen in. De extra reistijd bedraagt een half uur.

De treinen rijden maandagmorgen, Tweede Paasdag, weer.

