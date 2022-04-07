Vertraging op spoor naar Zwolle door overwegstoring (opgelost)

Foto Andor Heij Station Meppel

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moesten donderdagochtend rekening houden met vertragingen.

Tussen Meppel en Zwolle was een overwegstoring.

Rond 13.00 uur reden de treinen weer normaal.

