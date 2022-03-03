Adverteren? [10]

Vertraging op spoor naar Leeuwarden door seinstoring

Foto: Station Buitenpost, door Rick van der Velde

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden moeten donderdagochtend rekening houden met vertragingen.

Dit vanwege een seinstoring tussen Buitenpost en Hardegarijp.

Arriva heeft bussen ingezet.

