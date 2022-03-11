Geen treinen tussen Roodeschool en Eemshaven

door
nieuws
Foto: Smiley.toerist - Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70462330

Er rijden donderdagochtend geen treinen geen treinen tussen Roodeschool en station Eemshaven.

Dit vanwege een storing op het traject. Naar verwachting rijden de treinen vanaf 12.00 uur weer.

Deel dit artikel: